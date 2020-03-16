Confirmed COVID-19 cases top 1,500 in Japan as health ministry releases cluster map

The number of COVID-19 infections reported in Japan topped 1,500 on Sunday, as the government works to curb the spread of the virus through various steps, including asking people to avoid mass gatherings and implementing travel restrictions.

The tally stood at 1,528 as of Sunday, including about 700 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined off Yokohama, after more than 30 new cases were reported Sunday by the health ministry and local authorities. A total of 31 infected people have died.

The health ministry, meanwhile, has released on its website a map of Japan showing locations where clusters of infections have occurred as of noon Sunday.

The map, created based on classifications by experts including Hitoshi Oshitani, a virology professor at the Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine, shows in a red circle the location with a cluster of 50 or more infected cases, the locations with 10 or more infected cases in blue circles and the locations with five or more cases in green circles.

Osaka Prefecture, where a number of visitors to live music clubs were confirmed to have been infected, is classified as red, while ten locations in prefectures including Hokkaido, Tokyo and Aichi are classified as blue. Four locations in prefectures including Chiba are classified green. Clusters were seen in places such as a bar, a yakatabune roofed boat, a welfare facility and a sports club, according to the map.

Japan has the ninth-largest number of infections in the world, behind China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, France, Germany and the United States, according to a Kyodo News tally based on information such as data released by each government.

Among the newly reported cases, two men who tested positive after arriving at Haneda Airport in Tokyo had been to Italy, while a boy in the northernmost island of Hokkaido also tested positive for the virus, according to the health ministry.

In a bid to contain the outbreak and minimize its potential impact on the economy, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has requested that all schools in Japan be shut until spring break ends in early April and big sports and cultural events be canceled, postponed or scaled-down.