Fathers at many Japanese firms taking less than one month of paternity leave: poll

The average paternity leave new fathers take falls shorter than the period widely viewed as necessary to support postpartum mothers at more than half of responding large Japanese companies, according to a Kyodo News survey.

In a survey of 110 large companies, with responses from 64, about half said their male employees take leave for child care of less than a month, a minimum period that obstetrics and gynecology specialists say mothers need for intensive support after giving birth.

The respondents cited a lack of motivation from employees to take such leave, difficulty in finding replacement staffers and a lack of recognition of the necessity among managers as among the main obstacles in promoting paternity leave. Concerns over a fall in income during the leave were also raised as a major reason.

The poll conducted in January and February found that average paternity leave periods were less than a week at 13 companies.

Government data showed that 6.16 percent of male employees took child care leave in fiscal 2018, compared with 82.2 percent of female employees. It was also well below the 13 percent and 30 percent the government is aiming for in the public and private sector by 2020 and by 2025, respectively.

“Women bear an extremely heavy burden of child care in Japan. The declining birth rate won’t be curbed unless this is solved,” a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said.

The average fertility rate in 2018 fell 0.01 from the year before to 1.42, clouding prospects for a goal of achieving a target of 1.8 by March 2026.

The government is considering measures to encourage more paternity leave such as employment insurance making up for 80 percent of lost salary during the leave, up from the current 67 percent.

Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi made a rare move for a Cabinet minister in January when he said he would take paternity leave after the birth of his first child in the hope of encouraging more officials at the ministry to follow suit.

Four out of 79 companies that responded to a question about paternity leave in the past year said that all eligible male employees took it.

Some of the companies say they have urged managers to allow male employees to take leave for child care whenever needed, while others say they made such leave a key company policy.