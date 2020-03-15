Shady Japanese lenders using social media to prey on borrows amid outbreak

Japanese authorities are warning consumers of an increase in the number of fraudulent lenders who attempt to use the ongoing novel coronavirus crisis as a chance to prey on borrowers on social media.

Most such scams apparently involve individual lenders who are not registered as moneylenders.

The Financial Services Agency has launched an investigation, while cooperating with the National Police Agency to alert the public for such loan scams.

Shady lenders are on the prowl on Twitter, trying to get in contact with people in need of money.

They post comments including, “For those who have fewer jobs due to the coronavirus, I can lend money if conditions are met,” with hashtags such as “#corona,” in an attempt to encourage potential borrowers to contact them through Twitter’s direct message function.

At a time when an increasing number of the self-employed are affected by the fallout from the virus crisis, loan sharks are also apparently using the method to find their targets, according to people familiar with the situation.

The police have made arrests, including one case in which a scammer defrauded a victim of money in the name of a security deposit and another involved a victim who was pressed to provide sex as a loan condition.

The FSA is calling for caution. Still, scammers are coming up with clever tricks to attract people, such as advertising that advance fees are not needed.

Borrowers may be forced to pay exorbitant interest rates if they borrow money from unregistered lenders.

The moneylending business act obliges lenders to show their registration numbers when soliciting borrowers. Through the FSA’s website, the Japan Financial Services Association is calling on people to check the numbers when borrowing money.

It is also urging people to report to the police or the association when finding suspicious posts on social media.