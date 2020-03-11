Man rescued after 69 hours in rubble of fallen China hotel

A man was pulled out alive after being trapped for 69 hours under the rubble of a collapsed virus quarantine hotel in southeastern China in which at least 27 people died and two remain missing.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the man was sent to hospital immediately after being rescued late on Tuesday afternoon.

A 10-year-old boy and his mother had been rescued around midnight Monday after being trapped for 52 hours. The condition of all three survivors remains unknown.

The death toll from the national rescue service was current as of about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The hotel in the city of Quanzhou had been a quarantine site for people exposed to the new coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses

Most parts of China are quarantining people for 14 days if they are from high-risk areas or even traveled abroad or simply outside their home regions.

Rescuers at the scene of the collapse had protective gear and disinfectant to minimize exposure to the virus.

The building had reportedly been modified illegally before the collapse.

China’s health authorities reported 24 additional cases of infection on the mainland on Wednesday, the fourth day in a row that the number of newly reported cases was under 50. Overall cases reached 80,778.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 13 were in Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak, and one in northeastern Heilongjiang province. The remaining 10 all were people coming from abroad, the National Health Commission said.

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday made his first visit to Hubei’s capital city of Wuhan since the outbreak began late last year, signaling the government’s confidence that its epidemic prevention and control efforts are working.

By the end of Tuesday, all of Wuhan’s 16 temporary hospitals had closed as the number of COVID-19 patients continues to drop in the city.

While the 11 million Wuhan residents still remain in lockdown, surrounding low-risk areas in Hubei have begun easing restrictions on healthy people traveling within the province.