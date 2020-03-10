Japan and South Korea trade officials begin talks amid diplomatic spat

Trade officials from Japan and South Korea held a teleconference Tuesday to discuss export controls they have placed on each other during a months-long diplomatic feud stemming from a court ruling on wartime labor compensation.

The director general-level talks were initially scheduled to take place in Seoul, but had to be held remotely after the two Asian neighbors implemented mutual travel restrictions in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Yoichi Iida, head of the trade control department at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, represented Japan. His counterpart was Lee Ho-hyun from South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

In their last meeting, in Tokyo in mid-December, the two said they had improved “mutual understanding” of their export controls, in a sign of easing bilateral tensions.

Details of Tuesday’s discussion were not immediately known, but South Korean officials were expected to urge Tokyo to remove control measures on some key export materials for South Korea. Japanese officials, however, said the teleconference was not an opportunity to make any decision on the issue, according to a Japanese trade ministry official.

Often troubled by differing views on wartime history, bilateral relations have sharply deteriorated since October 2018, when South Korea’s top court ordered a Japanese company to compensate victims of forced labor during Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

In July 2019, Japan placed stricter regulations on exports of materials used to manufacture semiconductors and display panels to South Korea, and the following month removed the country from a “white list” of preferred trading partners.

South Korea saw the moves as retribution for the court decision and quickly reciprocated, fanning concerns over the impact of the moves on both economies.

The diplomatic spat escalated when South Korea announced in August 2019 it would pull out of a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan that helps them deal with missile threats from North Korea, though it later reversed the decision.