Tokyo Metro remembers Hibiya Line subway crash victims on 20th anniversary

Three top executives at Tokyo Metro Co. on Sunday visited the site of the deadly Hibiya Line subway crash in 2000 to remember the victims.

The officials, including Tokyo Metro President Akiyoshi Yamamura, laid flowers at a memorial to the accident victims.

Yamamura and the officials observed a moment of silence and silently renewed the company’s commitment to safety.

“We’re acutely aware of the seriousness of the accident,” Yamamura said.

On March 8, 2000, the eighth car of a train on the Hibiya Line derailed and slammed into the sixth car of an oncoming train between Ebisu and Nakameguro stations, leaving five dead and 64 injured.