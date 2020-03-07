Canceling Tokyo Olympics would slash Japan GDP by 1.4%, study finds

If the ongoing spread of the new coronavirus forces Japan to cancel the Tokyo Olympics, it would reduce annual gross domestic product by 1.4 percent, according to an estimate by a securities firm.

In a report released Friday, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. projects that the Tokyo Games would create demand through spectator consumption and the staging of sporting events totaling ¥670 billion ($6.4 billion) and the cancellation of the Olympics would sap Japan’s GDP by about ¥7.8 trillion.

The company believes that the Olympics will be canceled if the spread of the deadly virus continues until July. Under that scenario, corporate revenues would fall 24.4 percent in 2020, compared with last year.

On the other hand, the report also presented a scenario under which the spread of the coronavirus ends in April, with the Olympics being held as scheduled and the economic fallout from the virus limited to a 0.9 percent drop in GDP.

Even with this optimistic view, corporate revenues would likely decline by 14.9 percent due to such factors as a plunge in the number of tourists and dampened domestic consumption.

The company also said that a possible credit crunch could trigger an economic slump comparable with the one during the global financial crisis of 2008.

“To prepare for the worst, the government needs to make available support measures such as debt guarantees for small firms,” SMBC Nikko chief economist Junichi Makino said.

The Tokyo Games are scheduled to take place between July 24 and Aug. 9.