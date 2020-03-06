Nikkei hits 6-month low as coronavirus concerns spur global sell-off

Tokyo shares tumbled Friday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei index briefly hitting a six-month low, following overnight sell-offs on Wall Street and in Europe as the global spread of the coronavirus escalates.

Fears about the economic fallout pushed all industrial categories into negative territory. Steel-makers were the biggest underperformers amid mounting concern that a drop in factory activities will hurt demand, while securities house and construction issues also suffered.

The 225-issue Nikkei average dropped 676.57 points, or 3.17 percent, from Thursday to 20,652.55. The broader Topix index of all first section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 48.13 points, or 3.18 percent, to 1,467.58.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar lost ground against the yen as players sought the perceived safety of the Japanese currency. It fetched ¥105.91-92 compared with ¥106.11-21 in New York and ¥107.36-37 in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1232-1233 and ¥118.96-119.00 against $1.1231-1241 and ¥119.25-35 in New York and $1.1123-1124 and ¥119.42-46 in Tokyo late Thursday afternoon.

Tokyo shares met heavy selling pressure from the outset as sentiment was dented by steep falls in U.S. and European equities and later in other Asian stock markets as concerns over the viral outbreak, which has infected over 95,000 people in more than 80 countries and territories, gripped investors, brokers said.

“Trepidation reflecting a view that the situation is heading toward a pandemic overtook optimism about moves by major governments and central banks to curb the economic impact of the outbreak, which had underpinned shares recently,” said Akira Tanoue, a senior strategist in the investment research department at Nomura Securities Co.

Brokers said travel restrictions placed on Japanese citizens by an increasing number of countries as well the number of infection cases in Japan reaching above 1,000 is also weighing on the country’s export-oriented economy.