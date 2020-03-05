Japan to quarantine arrivals from China and South Korea

Japan will request all people arriving from South Korea and China to be quarantined for two weeks at designated facilities in Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday.

The measure will take effect at 12:00 a.m. on March 9 and last through March 31, he said.

Visas already issued to people from the two countries will be suspended, Abe said during the government task force meeting on the new coronavirus late Thursday. The visa suspensions will effectively ban all Chinese nationals from entering Japan.

The Japanese government would ask those people not to use the public transportation in Japan, he added.

Flights from China and South Korea will be able to land only in Narita airport near Tokyo and Osaka’s Kansai airport, he said. Arrivals by ship will be halted, the Yomiuri newspaper said.

Abe also said that bans on entering Japan will be expanded to foreign nationals who have been in any part of South Korea or Iran.