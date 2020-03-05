Delta to reduce Japan-U.S. flights due to virus-related drop in demand

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that it will reduce the number of flights between Japan and the United States due to a drop in passenger demand amid the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

United Airlines of the United States has already announced a similar plan.

Delta said that it will cut services to five flights a week between Narita International Airport and Atlanta and between Tokyo International Airport at Haneda and Minneapolis, from Saturday through April 30.

For the same period, the U.S. airline will also slash flights to three a week between Narita and Portland and between Chubu Centrair International Airport, in Aichi Prefecture, and Detroit. Delta flights on the Honolulu-Centrair route and those linking Honolulu and Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture will be reduced to three per week as well.

Delta will suspend its summer seasonal Kansai-Seattle flights, initially scheduled to start on March 30. It hopes to resume the service in 2021.

Meanwhile, Delta said that the planned transfer of all of its U.S.-Tokyo flights from Narita to Haneda will start on March 28 as scheduled.