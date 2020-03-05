Nearly 99% of Japan's public elementary schools shut amid COVID-19 spread

In line with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s request last week that schools nationwide close their doors following the COVID-19 virus outbreak, 98.8 percent of all municipally run elementary schools in Japan have started extraordinary breaks, education ministry data has shown.

Of the 19,161 such elementary schools nationwide, 18,923 are now closed, the data showed Wednesday. It showed that 316 elementary and junior high schools in 20 municipalities have decided not to shut.

Among prefectural-run institutions, 3,314 high schools were closed in 46 of Japan’s 47 prefectures, excluding Shimane Prefecture, according to the data as of Wednesday. So were 869 special-needs schools in 45 prefectures, excluding Saitama and Shimane Prefectures.

On Feb. 27, the prime minister called for all elementary, junior high and senior high schools, and special-needs schools, to be closed from Monday, in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Based on Abe’s request, the ministry last Friday instructed local education boards to shut schools from Monday through the end of spring break that typically ends in early April while allowing each local government to make decisions on whether to actually close schools and the duration of the closures.

The ministry data included schools closed before Monday and those planning to close on Thursday or later.

Of public institutions, 53 percent of elementary schools, 54 percent of junior high schools and 78 percent of high schools shut on Monday. The number of public schools that closed on Tuesday and Wednesday was second and third highest, respectively.

The data also showed that 50 percent of elementary and junior high schools, and 32 percent of high schools plan to close for between three weeks and less than four weeks, while 23 percent of elementary and junior high schools, and 20 percent of high schools plan to do so for between two weeks and less than three weeks.

All national elementary, junior high and high schools, and about 90 percent of privately run elementary, junior high and high schools have decided to close.