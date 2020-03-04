Some areas short of Japanese-language teachers for foreign youth

Some areas in Japan are struggling to secure enough public school personnel to teach Japanese to children with foreign roots amid a recent surge in the number of such students in the country, a Kyodo News survey showed Wednesday.

Saitama Prefecture, Fukushima Prefecture, and the city of Yokohama began the academic years of 2018 and 2019 without enough Japanese-language teachers, with a deficit of 28 in public elementary and junior high schools, according to the survey of local education boards.

Yokohama, Saitama, and Fukushima were short by 21, five, and two teachers, respectively, but almost all vacancies were able to be filled by the middle of these school years.

The Fukushima education board was unable to fill just one spot during the whole academic year of 2018.

Against the backdrop of the rising number of children who are lacking Japanese-language skills, the education ministry formulated a standard in 2017 that stipulates schools should have one Japanese-language teacher per 18 students with such needs, aiming to achieve the target gradually over the next 10 years.

The teachers are required to have a license. Some municipalities, including Yokohama and Aichi Prefectures, have set their own standards to allocate more teachers than required by the state.

According to the education ministry, there were over 46,000 students in need of Japanese-language education as of May 2018 at public elementary and junior high schools across the country. Those students include children who have foreign roots but Japanese nationality.

Currently, some municipalities hire interpreters and dispatch them to schools for children who need language assistance.

Aki Sakuma, a professor of education at Keio University, pointed out that the country is already having a hard time securing enough school teachers in general, not to mention finding those needed for special Japanese-language education.

“One can easily assume it is difficult for schools to secure enough manpower to teach children with foreign roots,” she said.

Sakuma suggested it is necessary to improve remuneration and other conditions for Japanese-language teachers to secure adequate personnel at schools.