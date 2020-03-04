Japan welcomes first female paratrooper

Japan will soon have its first female paratrooper, a 31-year-old woman who formally finished training on Wednesday and is set to join the Ground Self-Defense Force’s 1st Airborne Brigade.

Sgt. Reina Hashiba took part in a completion ceremony at Camp Narashino in Chiba Prefecture along with about 100 male members and will be assigned to the GSDF’s sole airborne brigade, based at the camp, on March 16, according to the GSDF.

Members of the elite unit are trained to be parachuted near enemy lines from heights of about 300 meters or more.

“It has been my dream to become a member of the brigade since I was a fourth grader and from my school’s window I saw a paratrooper parachuting,” said Hashiba, a native of Yachiyo, Chiba.

The ban on women joining the unit was lifted in 2017, but requirements that prospective female paratroopers have the same physical fitness as their male counterparts had effectively prevented women from joining.

GSDF units are now mostly open to women, with the exception of those engaged in tasks that are deemed harmful to pregnancies.

The number of women in the Self-Defense Forces has been on the rise. There were some 16,000 female members as of the end of fiscal 2018, accounting for about 7 percent of the total of 226,000.