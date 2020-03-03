Coronavirus-led school closures hit food suppliers in Japan

Government-requested nationwide school closures to fight the new coronavirus are causing heavy damage to suppliers of ingredients for school lunches in Japan.

Sudden cancellations of school lunch-related orders for March are likely to force some companies to dispose of food already purchased for delivery in the month.

School operators “are big customers to tiny companies in rural areas,” a butcher in the Tohoku northeastern Japan region said.

The butcher said that a municipal government suddenly canceled a ¥2 million deal for March. He has no idea what to do with the meat he already purchased.

The emergency closures began at many schools across Japan on Monday, following Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s abrupt request last week. The measure is aimed at keeping schools shut until the regular spring break ends in early April.

“I hear that the government will subsidize leave allowances for workers who took their time off due to the school closures, but what should business operators like us do?” the man said, showing his anger.

Nagatoshi Milk of Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, provides some 70 percent of its milk for school lunches.

“We’ve been delivering some 120,000 bottles of milk per day for school lunches,” Satoshi Hasegawa, head of the company, said.

“Expected sales of ¥65 million disappeared as orders for March got canceled,” said Hasegawa, 65.

A small part of the produced raw milk can be made into powdered skim milk and other products. But the remainder will have to be disposed of in the worst case, Hasegawa said.

The company is suspending factory operations and having employees take regular paid leave for now. “I can’t see how things will go from April,” he said, expressing his anxiety about the future.

While many business operators are struggling with the sudden school closures, some efforts to prevent food waste have been made.

The Ichinomiya Municipal Government in Aichi Prefecture held an event Monday to sell fruits and vegetables that the city had ordered for school lunches at lower-than-usual prices.

Some 200 kilograms of daikon, 180 kilograms of carrot and others were sold out on the day.

Major natto fermented soybean products maker Daruma Shokuhin Inc. of Mito, Ibaraki Prefecture, said on Twitter that it would give natto products stocked for school lunches to those visiting its main shop due to order cancellations. All 1,000 products prepared were gone in a day.

“I hope the virus crisis will end as soon as possible so that children can eat school lunches again,” a Daruma Shokuhin official said.