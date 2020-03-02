Olympic organizers allow uploading torch relay videos on social media

The organizing committee of this summer’s Tokyo Games said individuals are allowed to post video they shoot at the Olympic torch relay to their social media sites.

The organizers had indicated last week that uploading such content on the internet would be prohibited but corrected themselves Monday after checking with the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC recommends individuals shoot video for personal use and share it online as long as it is not used for business or promotional purposes, according to the Tokyo organizers.

They said Friday that online uploads would infringe the rights of the events’ broadcasters and therefore violate IOC rules.

The Japan leg of the torch relay is scheduled to start March 26. The flame is scheduled to visit all 47 prefectures before making its entrance at the opening ceremony in the new National Stadium on July 24.