All passengers and crew leave virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship

All 3,711 passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, quarantined for the new coronavirus at Yokohama port, have disembarked from the vessel by Sunday, the health ministry said.

On Sunday, the last group of some 130 crew members got off the British-flagged ship after testing negative for the COVID-19 virus. The disembarkation of Diamond Princess crew members started Thursday, with passengers having already left the ship by then.

Of the 130 crew members, about 70 Indonesians returned home aboard a chartered plane, while about 60 people were transported to National Tax College in the city of Wako, Saitama Prefecture, and will stay there for 14 days for further monitoring of their health conditions.

The 60 crew members will again undergo tests for the virus after the end of the health-monitoring period. Non-Japanese crew members will be allowed to leave Japan if they test negative.

According to the ministry, the cruise ship will be disinfected, and the operator of the vessel will then send staff workers to maintain its minimum necessary functions.

The Diamond Princess, which left Yokohama port Jan. 20, was quarantined when it arrived in Okinawa Prefecture on Feb. 1.

But the quarantine clearance was invalidated due to the discovery that a man who got off the ship in Hong Kong on Jan. 25 had been infected with the virus. The ship has been quarantined again since it arrived back in Yokohama on Feb. 3.

At the time of its return to Yokohama, 2,666 passengers, including 1,281 Japanese, and 1,045 crew members were on the cruise ship. Of them, 705 people have been found infected with the virus.