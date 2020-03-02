Disabled account for 25% of Japan’s 3/11 disaster-linked deaths, survey says

Nearly a quarter of those who died of illness or stress linked to the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in the hardest-hit prefectures were people with disabilities, a Kyodo News survey released Sunday showed.

Disabled people accounted for 24.6 percent of total “disaster-related deaths” in the Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi prefectures, far above their 7 percent representation among the population as a whole estimated by the health ministry.

It is also much higher than the around 14 percent representation of people aged over 65, many of whom died after the disaster on March 11, 2011, because of deteriorating health and living conditions in shelters and other evacuation facilities.

The survey targeting 42 municipalities in the prefectures affected by the quake, tsunami and ensuing nuclear crisis was carried out ahead of the ninth anniversary of the triple disaster.

The number of people who died of indirect causes related to the disaster totaled 1,500 in the 32 municipalities that responded to the survey.

Of the total, 370 were people with disabilities, of whom 352 had a physical disability.

“Some couldn’t go to crowded evacuation centers and lived in physically challenging conditions, inside large vehicles or on the second floor of inundated houses, for example,” said Kazuhiko Abe, a Tohoku Fukushi University professor.

“The stress was big in temporary housing too,” Abe said, noting many of them were not designed for people with physical disabilities.

The survey showed the lasting impact of the ordeal on the people with disabilities.

“We need to set up a framework so that disabled people won’t be left without assistance,” the professor said.

As of Sept. 30 last year, there were 3,739 disaster-related deaths across the country, according to the Reconstruction Agency. About 60 percent of them were reported in Fukushima Prefecture, which was at the center of the nuclear crisis.