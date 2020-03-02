Japan's capital spending sank 3.5% on year last quarter, marking first such drop in over a year

Capital spending by Japanese companies fell on the year last quarter for the first time in 13 quarters, dropping 3.5 percent from October to December compared to the same period in 2018, government data showed Monday.

Investment by all nonfinancial sectors for purposes such as building factories and adding equipment totaled ¥11.63 trillion ($108 billion), according to the Finance Ministry.

Pretax profits at companies covered in the ministry’s survey declined 4.6 percent to ¥18.58 trillion, down for the third straight quarter. Sales dropped 6.4 percent to ¥347.83 trillion, down for the second consecutive quarter.

The Cabinet Office is scheduled to release revised gross domestic product data for the October to December quarter on March 9, taking into account the latest capital spending figures.

Preliminary GDP data showed the world’s third-largest economy shrank an annualized real 6.3 percent in the three-month period — its sharpest contraction in five and a half years — due to a sales tax increase on Oct. 1 and a devastating typhoon.