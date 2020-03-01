National

13 missing from cargo ship after colliding with fishing boat off northern Japan

AFP-JIJI, Kyodo

More than a dozen crew members of a cargo ship are missing after it collided with a fishing boat in waters off northern Japan, a Japan Coast Guard official said Sunday.

The 1,989-ton Belize-flagged cargo ship Guoxing 1 was carrying some 3,000 tons of iron scrap and rapidly took in water after the accident some 12 kilometers off the coast of Rokkasho, Aomori Prefecture, Tomoyuki Hanzawa, a spokesman for the coast guard said.

The collision between the Guoxing 1 and a 138-ton Japanese fishing boat happened around 10 p.m. Saturday and the cause is unknown, he added.

The Guoxing 1 had a crew of 14 Chinese and Vietnamese nationals, of which 13 are still missing and the coast guard is searching for them, Hanzawa said.

One Vietnamese crew member was rescued by a nearby ship, while the 15 Japanese crew members of the fishing boat are safe.

Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Japanese fishing boat that collided with a Belize-flagged cargo ship off Aomori Prefecture heads towards a port in Hachinohe in the prefecture Sunday. | KYODO

,