Japanese transportation and tourism sectors hit hard by new virus outbreak

The new coronavirus outbreak has weighed on the transportation and tourism sectors in Japan, with fears about infection making people reluctant to venture outdoors or share confined spaces with others for long hours.

The number of passengers between Feb. 1 and 19 using the Tokaido Shinkansen line connecting Tokyo and Osaka fell 8 percent from a year earlier, operator Central Japan Railway Co. said, adding that the number of those who used other express trains plunged 15 percent.

The pace of decline was almost the same level as was seen in May 2011, when the nation’s economy faced a downturn in the aftermath of the March 11 disaster in the Tohoku region.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe abruptly asked all elementary, junior high and high schools in the country to close from Monday until the end of spring break through early April.

Abe’s government has also called on organizers of large sporting and cultural events due to take place over the next two weeks to consider canceling or postponing them during what is seen as a critical time for Japan to stem a rise in new coronavirus infections.

As many Japanese firms have started to urge their employees to work from home and minimize contact with others, the tourism and entertainment industries are set to suffer further losses, analysts say.

Revenues at department stores and hotels operated by the group companies of JR Central have decreased due to a decline in foreign tourists.

“It is difficult to gauge the business outlook, given that it is uncertain when the virus outbreak will end,” JR Central President Shin Kaneko told a recent news conference.

As for airlines, Narita International Airport Corp. said Thursday that the number of passengers who left for China between Feb. 1 and 22 plummeted 66.5 percent from the same period a year before to 42,400.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 has dealt a crushing blow to hotels and inns nationwide, as all group travel from China to other nations has been banned since late last month.

Tokyo Shoko Research said Tuesday that a long-established hot-spring inn in Aichi Prefecture has gone bankrupt, with cancellations from Chinese hurting its cash flow.

It marks the first business failure in Japan related to the virus spread, the credit research firm said.

According to the research firm, around 70 percent of the 12,348 Japanese companies surveyed in a poll answered that the recent virus outbreak has already affected or is expected to affect their corporate activities down the road.

In 2019, the number of foreign visitors to Japan reached a record high of 31.88 million. By country and region, China led with 9.59 million visitors, up 14.5 percent from a year earlier.

A representative from the Hokkaido Bus Association said, “We’ve received cancellations not only from visitors from China, but also from Southeast Asia. With the trend of people avoiding crowds, the effects will likely drag on.”

In a survey of its chartered-bus operator members, it found about 1,700 buses have been canceled for trips between January and March — equivalent to a loss of ¥110 million.

Hokkaido, which has a large number of ski resorts and scenic areas, is one of the most popular tourist destinations among wealthy Chinese.

Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea are closed from Saturday to March 15, in line with the government’s request, according to the operator. Universal Studios Japan in Osaka will also be closed during the same time period.

Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said at a news conference on Friday that the Abe administration will step up measures to support companies stricken by the virus spread.

Japan’s economy, the third biggest in the world, shrank an annualized real 6.3 percent in the October-December quarter, its sharpest slide in more than five years, against a backdrop of a consumption tax hike and a devastating typhoon.