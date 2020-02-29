Abe tells Chinese official that Xi visit remains 'extremely important' despite virus outbreak

Despite speculation that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s upcoming state visit to Japan may be postponed due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Japan and China are confident that the plan is still intact.

Chinese foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi held a series of meetings Friday in Tokyo with Japanese leaders, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. In a meeting, Abe told Yang that Xi’s visit is “extremely important” for bilateral relations and it was necessary to ensure it is of substance.

Xi is slated to make the trip to Japan in April and would become the first Chinese president to make a state visit since Hu Jintao in May 2008.

The visit, which will include a meeting with Emperor Naruhito and a banquet at the Imperial Palace, has been viewed as a chance to underscore a recent improvement in bilateral relations, following enmity in the early 2010s amid a dispute over the sovereignty of islets in the East China Sea.

But Xi’s government has struggled to contain the epidemic that originated in Wuhan, central China, with the number of infections on the mainland topping 78,000 and the death toll nearing 2,800.

The country’s parliament said this week it will delay its annual meeting, and a number of meetings between government officials from Japan and China to prepare for Xi’s visit have also been called off, fanning speculation of postponement.

Abe and Yang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee, also agreed to step up cooperation in tackling the coronavirus, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters after a separate meeting with Yang that Xi’s visit is expected to go ahead “for now,” leaving the door open to a schedule change in the future.

“A state visit by a Chinese president is a once-in-a-decade event, so it must be of adequate substance. We agreed to continue communicating to that end,” he said.

Yang also met with Abe’s national security adviser, Shigeru Kitamura. Yang, a career diplomat and former foreign minister, previously came to Japan last June, accompanying Xi to the Group of 20 leaders’ summit in Osaka.