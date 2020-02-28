'Just Cancel it!' trending hard as coronavirus gets Olympic push from '88 anime 'Akira'

A scene from an iconic 1988 Japanese animated movie that famously predicted Tokyo would win the right to hold the 2020 Olympics has the country abuzz on Friday over a possible cancellation of the games.

A scene from the movie “Akira,” set in 2019, shows a signboard counting down the days until the Olympics. The sign reads “147 Days Until The Games” and encourages citizens to lend their support to making the event a success. Underneath, a message in graffiti reads, “Just cancel it!”

With Friday marking exactly 147 days until the opening ceremony on July 24, and talk of the possibility of cancelling the games over the spreading coronavirus, the topic “Just Cancel it!” is now trending at the top of Japanese Twitter.

The cyberpunk anime, set in a post-apocalyptic Neo Tokyo, is regarded as one of the most influential anime and science-fiction movies of all time and has served as inspiration for properties from “The Matrix” to “Stranger Things.”