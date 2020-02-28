Hokkaido declares state of emergency as coronavirus cases multiply, become untraceable

Hokkaido declared a state of emergency on Friday over the rapid spread of new coronavirus infections there.

Hokkaido Gov. Naomichi Suzuki said the emergency will continue until mid-March.

Suzuki, wearing a pollen mask, urged all residents to stay home this weekend, which he said would be a critical time to keep the deadly outbreak from worsening.

“The situation is turning more serious,” Suzuki said. “In order to protect yourself and your loved ones, please refrain from going outside this weekend.”

Since the first patient was detected in late January, the island prefecture has seen a steady increase in patients, with the pace accelerating in recent days. As of Friday evening, Hokkaido had 66 confirmed cases, including two deaths.

Public health experts and virologists have raised concerns about the developments in Hokkaido, saying clusters of infections with unknown transmission routes have emerged. The central government sent a team to investigate earlier this week.

Suzuki said cases have spread around the island, and that six people tested positive after going to an exhibition in Kitami in a suspected case of mass infection.

The spread of domestic infections occurred while the central government was busy handling the two-week quarantine of more than 3,700 people on the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where more than 700 passengers and crew members have become infected.

Amid growing criticism of his leadership and crisis management skills, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has asked schools throughout Japan to close until the end of March.

Abe plans to hold a televised news conference Saturday evening to send out a message to the public.