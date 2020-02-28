Tokyo stocks plunge on global fears of coronavirus spread

Tokyo stocks plunged Friday morning out of fears over a global spread of the new coronavirus, sending the benchmark Nikkei average diving over 700 points.

The Nikkei average of 225 selected issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s first section finished the morning session at 21,184.77, down 763.46 points, or 3.48 percent, from Thursday.

The sell-off came in response to drops in U.S. and European stocks the previous day, brokers said. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1,190.95 points, its biggest one-day drop on record.

Investor sentiment deteriorated globally after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first apparent community transmission case of the virus in the country while Denmark, Estonia and other nations reported their first cases.

“With the coronavirus spreading throughout the world, fears over the global economy’s outlook are mounting among market players,” said Maki Sawada, vice president of Nomura Securities Co.’s Investment Research & Investor Services Department.

“The Nikkei was also weighed down by the strengthening of the yen against the dollar,” she said.

In Tokyo currency trading, the dollar was at ¥109.40-40 at 11 a.m., down from ¥110.10-10 at 5 p.m. Thursday.