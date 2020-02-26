Hokkaido calls for temporary shutdown of all public schools to fight virus

In an effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the education board of Hokkaido urged local authorities to temporarily close all public elementary and junior high schools in the prefecture, as the Hokkaido government announced Wednesday the first death of a person infected with COVID-19 in the prefecture.

The prefectural government said an elderly person from Hakodate died Tuesday and was confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus after the death. The government did not disclose the gender of the person.

The Hokkaido government also said three more people were found to be infected, bringing the total in the prefecture to 38, including students, a teacher, a school bus driver and a child day care worker.

The prefecture’s education board called for the closure of schools from Thursday until March 4, board officials said. Hokkaido has some 1,600 public elementary and junior high schools. It will be the first prefecture-wide school closures due to the COVID-19 disease.

High schools are exempt from any request to suspend classes because students are considered old enough to decide for themselves if precautions are needed.

The move is in line with education ministry guidelines presented to local education boards Tuesday that asked them to consider calling off classes at all schools and closing down day care centers in areas where multiple cases have been confirmed. The advisory includes schools that have no confirmed student infections.

In the central town of Nakafurano, an elementary school where two brothers were found to have been infected had already decided to close through Tuesday.

In the city of Ebetsu, just east of Sapporo, a junior high school where a male teacher tested positive for the virus will be shut down until March 6.

A high school girl in Tomakomai, on the Pacific coast south of Sapporo, a child day care center worker in Asahikawa and a school bus driver in Aibetsu, northeast of Asahikawa, were also found to have been infected.

With the end of the academic year approaching next month, the education boards of Hokkaido and Sapporo requested that all schools take measures against the virus, such as shortening graduation ceremonies or reducing the number of attendees other than graduates and guardians.

In May 2009, schools across Osaka and Hyogo prefectures, hit hard at the time by the then new H1N1 strain of influenza A, were closed for a week.