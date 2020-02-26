Hospitals refuse many suspected coronavirus patients in Japan

Some Japanese medical institutions are rejecting possible coronavirus patients under the strict current testing guidelines, leaving many patients shunted from hospital to hospital.

While some patients lack a known coronavirus transmission route, others are unable to take the COVID-19 test due to its stringent criteria.

Experts point out that the vague criteria have caused confusion among medical staff.

According to the health ministry, people eligible for the test are those who have come into close contact with coronavirus patients or have recently traveled to infected areas in China and have a fever of at least 37.5 degrees Celsius as well as pneumonia-like symptoms that require hospitalization.

However, the final decision on whether to actually test a patient is “up to the doctor’s comprehensive judgment.”

A government worker in his 30s who lives in Tokyo visited a hospital after his temperature rose to 39 degrees on Feb. 17. When he mentioned that he had recently visited Taiwan, he was advised to go to a dedicated coronavirus consultation center.

The center told him that visitors to Taiwan were not eligible for the test. After being refused by two more hospitals due to reasons such as inadequate facilities, he was finally seen by a doctor at a general hospital where he took a lung X-ray. He was given the all-clear.

“I suppose it couldn’t be helped” with the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, he said.

A 29-year-old male company worker in Tokyo called the coronavirus consultation center after suffering a fever of 39 degrees on Feb. 12 as well as feeling lethargic and having diarrhea. He had recently had contact with a person who had been to the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The center told him to visit a local hospital because he had not had close contact with the Wuhan person. He was refused by a hospital in Tokyo but was later able to see a doctor at a specialized infection treatment hospital.

Symptoms of infection with the novel coronavirus may be difficult to distinguish from those of other illnesses, and it is said that most cases of infection do not turn severe.

“It’s likely that many people have recovered without even realizing they had been infected,” said an official at the disease control section of Chiba Prefecture.

A Chiba woman in her 70s who on Feb. 20 was found to have been infected had previously been told to note her symptoms but had not been tested. She had gone on a three-day bus tour ending Feb. 18, but the symptoms continued and so she visited the hospital where she tested positive.

Explaining why so many hospitals are refusing patients, a Tokyo Metropolitan Government official said, “Medical institutions are probably overreacting,” fearing the risks of in-hospital infection.

“There seems to be confusion among medical staff because the wording of the virus test criteria, ‘up to the doctor’s comprehensive judgment,’ is unclear,” the official said.

Masahiro Kami, a physician and head of the nonprofit Medical Governance Research Institute, said that almost every day he sees patients who are suspected of having the coronavirus but cannot be tested because their symptoms are mild.

“The current criterion that only people with severe symptoms can be tested is not appropriate,” Kami said. “The government lacks the perspective of responding to patients’ anxieties.”