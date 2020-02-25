SoftBank fund invests $100 million in compliance software firm

SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund 2 is investing $100 million in compliance and employee-monitoring software company Behavox, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The investment, which is in the form of preferred shares, values Behavox at about $500 million, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

The investment group will also be represented on the company’s board, the sources added.

The deal is among the first for the second incarnation of SoftBank’s $100 billion Vision Fund. It comes at a time when the company faces growing scrutiny from investors, including activist Elliott Management Corp., amid high-profile setbacks such as WeWork and Uber Technologies Inc.

Behavox uses machine learning and advanced analytics software to help alert companies to potential wrongdoing among employees. The company’s customers include SoftBank Investment Advisers, as well as banks, hedge funds, sovereign wealth funds and private equity firms.

“This investment will allow Behavox to further focus on and invest in the needs of our customers,” said Erkin Adylov, the firm’s founder and chief executive officer.

SoftBank Investment Advisers Managing Partner Munish Varma said Behavox is at the forefront of the artificial intelligence revolution that will make internal communications data useful to a broad range of users, from compliance to analysis of insider threats and from archiving and data governance to CRM automation.

Adylov and key employees will remain the largest shareholders in the Behavox.

SoftBank quietly completed an initial money-raising push for its second technology fund at a fraction of its targeted $108 billion, people familiar with the matter said in November. The company raised roughly $2 billion for the second Vision Fund and was still canvassing for additional money, the people said at the time.