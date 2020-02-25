The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has recommended that Americans avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea amid an outbreak of the coronavirus in the East Asian country. | AP

Asia Pacific / Science & Health

U.S. CDC says Americans should avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea over coronavirus

Reuters

WASHINGTON – Americans should avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea due to the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

South Korea reported 60 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, increasing the total number of infected patients in the country to 893, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Of the new cases, 16 were in the southeastern city of Daegu, where a church that was at the center of the outbreak is located, and 33 from North Gyeongsang Province, the KCDC said.

RELATED STORIES

Coronavirus banner
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has recommended that Americans avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea amid an outbreak of the coronavirus in the East Asian country. | AP

, , , , ,