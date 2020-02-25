U.S. CDC says Americans should avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea over coronavirus

Americans should avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea due to the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

South Korea reported 60 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday, increasing the total number of infected patients in the country to 893, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Of the new cases, 16 were in the southeastern city of Daegu, where a church that was at the center of the outbreak is located, and 33 from North Gyeongsang Province, the KCDC said.