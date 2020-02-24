South Korea COVID-19 cases surge to 763 as country surpasses Diamond Princess total

South Korea reported 161 new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected patients in the country to 763, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.

The agency also reported the seventh death from the virus.

On Sunday, South Korea raised its alert on the coronavirus to the highest leve after reporting three more deaths and 169 new infections.

The country has seen a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases since a cluster of infections emerged from a religious sect in the southern city of Daegu.

The national toll of 763 cases is now the highest outside China, surpassing even the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.