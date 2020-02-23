Cities and firms begin disclosing patients' workplaces as Japan confronts coronavirus outbreak

With the number of coronavirus infections rising nationwide, some municipalities and companies have begun disclosing information about where infected people work.

Nagoya Expressway Public Corp. said Saturday that a man in his 60s from Nagoya who was announced to have tested positive works at a firm that collects expressway fees.

The firm said it will close six of its tollgates that see relatively little traffic until early March due to a shortage of workers, as the man had been tasked with driving fee collectors to their working posts. Fifty-two of the collectors believed to have had close contact with the man have been asked to stay home.

In Hokkaido, the Asahikawa Municipal Government announced Saturday that a man in his 70s who tested positive runs a pork cutlet restaurant chain called Hokkaido Isen in the city, and that the shop he works at will be closed until Monday for disinfection. No other staff members have shown symptoms. The city government took the rare move of disclosing the name of the restaurant after the man requested that it do so. He said he wanted his customers to be given correct information, according to an Asahi Shimbun report.

On Sunday, the board of education in Ebetsu, Hokkaido, said a woman in her 50s who had tested positive and which was announced by the prefectural government a day earlier, works part time at an elementary school in the city serving school lunches.

The government of Hokkaido also announced Sunday that a Sapporo man in his 70s has been newly found to be infected, while the Chiba Prefectural Government announced the same day that a man in his 40s in the prefecture returned a positive result. The Chiba government said the man took business trips to Hiroshima and Gifu prefectures after showing symptoms of being infected, such as joint and muscle pain. New cases also emerged in Nagoya Sunday, with the municipal government announcing a man and a woman in their 70s tested positive.

On Saturday, the Chiba Municipal Government announced that a teacher in her 60s at Makuhari-Hongo Junior High School tested positive. The local board of education said it will ask all of some 3,900 teachers and staff working at public schools in the city if they have experienced any symptoms in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Association for Disaster Management issued a statement Saturday protesting the prejudice and workplace bullying experienced by some of its members who helped transport and rescue passengers infected with the coronavirus while on board the virus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship.

According to the statement, some of its members complained that they were treated as if they were infected once they returned to work, or that they were asked by nursery schools and kindergartens to keep their children at home for a period of time.

There were some instances in which employers demanded the members apologize for participating in the rescue mission. The statement denounced these reactions as tantamount to “human rights violations,” calling on the society to rethink prejudice-based responses.

The association consists of about 5,000 medical practitioners and rescue personnel involved in the handling of emergency situations. Yasuhiro Otomo, head of the group, is one of those credited with building the foundation of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

Separately, facilities across the nation geared toward entertainment, such as museums have been taking measures to prevent the further spread of the disease, with some closing down temporarily.

The world-famous Ghibli Museum in Tokyo, featuring the works of animator Hayao Miyazaki, will be closed from Tuesday through March 17 due to the outbreak.

The facility, located in Mitaka, western Tokyo, said Saturday that the decision was made after consultation with the city and that it will offer refunds for tickets already purchased for people who planned to visit in February and March.

The announcement referred to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s policy to cancel or put off upcoming major events, with the next three weeks considered an important period in efforts to contain the outbreak.

The museum requires advance reservations for admission and only up to 2,400 visitors are allowed to enter each day.

Sanrio Entertainment Co., which closed its two theme parks in Tokyo and in Oita Prefecture from Saturday until March 12, said the expiration dates for entry tickets that were already purchased will be extended.