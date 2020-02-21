Two Hokkaido boys are youngest in Japan to be infected with coronavirus

Two boys in Hokkaido have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus, the prefectural government announced Friday.

The two, one of who is under 10, are brothers and students at an elementary school in the town of Nakafurano, according to prefectural officials. It is the first time for a person under 10 to be confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 in Japan.

The younger boy visited a medical institution after developing a fever last Saturday. He was hospitalized on Wednesday and is now recovering.

The other boy developed a fever on Tuesday. He was admitted to a hospital from Wednesday and is recovering.

The children have no histories of traveling abroad. The prefectural government is investigating how they became infected.

Prefectural officials also said a female quarantine officer in her 40s who lives in the city of Chitose has been infected with the virus.