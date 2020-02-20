The epicenter of the earthquake that occurred on Feb. 20 at 12:53 p.m. is located in Chiba Prefecture | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake jolts Chiba Prefecture area

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake, which measured 4 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 30 kilometers in northeastern Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday at 12:53 p.m.

There is currently no tsunami warning in effect.

As a precaution, those near coastal areas are advised to move to higher ground.

