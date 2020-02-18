Dollar falls to around ¥109.70 in Tokyo trading

The dollar fell to levels around ¥109.70 in Tokyo trading Tuesday as selling was fueled by a stock sell-off.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.70-70, down from ¥109.86-86 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.0832-0833, down from $1.0840-0841, and at ¥118.84-84, down from ¥119.10-10.

The dollar fell below ¥109.70 toward noon, succumbing to selling pressure stemming from the plunge by the Nikkei 225 average and a drop in U.S. long-term interest rates, traders said.

After a brief recovery to around ¥109.80, the greenback sank again in late afternoon trading.

Apple Inc.’s warning Monday of a possible revenue shortfall caused by the coronavirus crisis in China prompted investors to dump risk assets such as stocks and the dollar, a trust bank official said.

U.S. stocks’ moves after the three-day weekend will set the dollar-yen pair’s direction, a currency broker said.