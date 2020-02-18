Tokyo stocks suffer another sell-off amid virus-fed concerns

Tokyo stocks took another heavy blow Tuesday from the spreading adverse effects of the coronavirus crisis on economic activity.

The Nikkei 225 average dived 329.44 points, or 1.40 percent, to end at 23,193.80. It was the fourth consecutive fall. On Monday, the Nikkei plunged 164.35 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, finished 22.06 points, or 1.31 percent, lower at 1,665.71 after sagging 15.10 points Monday, extending its losing streak to a seventh market day.

Semiconductor-sector stocks met with severe selling from the outset, after Apple Inc. warned Monday that it would not be able to meet its January-March revenue target announced last month due to slower than expected iPhone production in China amid the continued spread of COVID-19, brokers said.

Moves to dump those stocks were fueled by media reports that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing new trade restrictions on China that would limit the use of American chipmaking equipment.

But not only in the chip sector, selling spread almost across the board as coronavirus-caused disruptions in economic activities increasingly became visible, brokers noted.

“In addition to Apple, investors are fearing that the entire Japanese economy will fall prey to the unabated coronavirus epidemic,” said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc., citing decisions to scale down the Tokyo Marathon and cancel a public gathering at the Imperial Palace to celebrate the new Emperor’s birthday.

It cannot be ruled out that Japan will see some areas become “ghost towns” like ones in China with no end to the virus outbreak in sight, he added.

“The Nikkei could fall below 23,000 anytime soon,” another brokerage firm official said.

On the first section, falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,865 to 248 while 47 issues were unchanged. Volume fell to 1.153 billion shares from 1.165 billion Monday.

Battered Apple-related issues included Murata Manufacturing, TDK, Tokyo Electron and Screen.

Machinery makers such as Komatsu and Hitachi Construction Machinery also sank.

Technology investor SoftBank Group and industrial robot producer Fanuc failed to buck the broad sell-off.

By contrast, Lawson attracted purchases after SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. raised its investment rating and target price for the convenience store chain.

Clothing store chain Fast Retailing and automaker Honda rose along with a handful of winners.