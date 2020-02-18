Growing fear new coronavirus may push Japan over brink into recession

With Japan taking a hit from the unabated outbreak of a new coronavirus from China soon after a plunge in its economic performance in the last quarter of 2019 after a tax hike, some fear the country may be on the brink of recession.

The COVID-19 viral outbreak is thought to now be weighing on growth in the current period, raising concerns that the world’s third-largest economy may contract for a second consecutive quarter in a phenomenon known as a “technical recession.”

According to a Bloomberg survey, nine out of 14 economists polled see the economy shrinking again in the three months to the end of March, following the sharpest contraction in more than five years last quarter.

The median of analysts’ forecasts shows gross domestic product declining at an annualized pace of 0.25 percent this quarter.

The growing likelihood of a recession could put pressure on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s administration to consider yet more extra spending to support the economy, just a couple of months after the government announced a stimulus package to support growth.

Economists now see COVID-19 preventing a rebound this quarter, and keeping the economy in reverse. The immediate impact of the epidemic has been to stop hundreds of thousands of Chinese visitors to Japan — the nation’s biggest source of tourist income.

Government data showed Monday that Japan’s seasonally adjusted GDP in the last three months of 2019 shrank a real 6.3 percent from the preceding quarter on an annualized basis, because of a setback in demand following the consumption tax hike from 8 percent to 10 percent at the beginning of October and damage from powerful typhoons that hit Japan during the period.

“The economy had been supposed to continue to recover moderately,” said Economic and Fiscal Policy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura at a news conference after the release of the GDP data. The comments indicate that the impact of the virus outbreak has disrupted the scenario anticipated by the government, in which its stimulus measures would help keep the economy afloat.

To mitigate the effects of the tax hike, the government introduced a reward point program for shoppers that use cashless payment methods, expanded tax cuts for housing loan borrowers and launched a program for free-of-charge nursery and kindergarten services, as well as keeping the consumption tax rate at 8 percent for food and some other products.

These measures helped limit to 2.9 percent the rate of year-on-year decline in private consumption for the October to December period, and kept the fall in housing investment at 2.7 percent. That compares with drops of 4.8 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively, that were seen from April to June in 2014, after the consumption tax rate was raised from 5 percent to 8 percent on April 1 that year.

Still, Taro Saito, head of the NLI Research Institute’s Economic Research Department, said he expects Japan’s GDP to shrink a real 1.6 percent at an annual rate in the current quarter, partly reflecting falls in the number of visitors from China and Japan’s exports to the country amid the new coronavirus crisis.

Many in industry are worried about the impacts of the new virus. The outbreak “will affect the parts supply chain,” said Katsuhiro Miyamoto, executive vice president of Nippon Steel Corp.

Some expect the coronavirus outbreak to ease between April and June, in light of experience with severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which caused an epidemic in 2002 and 2003. But there are no guarantees.