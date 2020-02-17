Toyota and Mazda resume some China operations after COVID-19 suspension

Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. said they partially resumed operations Monday at factories in China, at reduced output, after they had been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Toyota said that of its four vehicle plants in China, those in Changchun and Guangzhou restarted manufacturing. The factories in Tianjin and Chengdu will resume output from Tuesday and Feb. 24 or later, respectively.

“As we will only know the situation of local parts makers when we (actually) resume operations at our factories, we want to operate them carefully with safety the top priority,” Toyota President Akio Toyoda told reporters.

Mazda rebooted its vehicle plant in Nanjing at reduced output, aiming for full operation gradually, in line with availability of parts. It had previously aimed for a Feb. 12 restart at the earliest.

The automaker is also preparing to resume operations at its engine factory in Nanjing, while its vehicle plant in Changchun is expected to restart in the near future.