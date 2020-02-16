Abe Cabinet approval rating sees sharpest fall in two years

The approval rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet fell to 41.0 percent, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, plummeting 8.3 points from the previous poll in January and marking the sharpest fall in nearly two years.

The Cabinet’s disapproval rate stood at 46.1 percent. In the nationwide opinion poll, conducted Saturday and Sunday, 82.5 percent expressed concern about the negative impact of the new coronavirus outbreak on the Japanese economy.

The survey also showed that 71.4 percent expect an unfavorable impact on Japan if U.S. President Donald Trump is re-elected in November, while 16.7 percent anticipated a favorable impact.