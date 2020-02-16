The week ahead for Feb. 17 to Feb. 23

Reference | The Week Ahead

Monday

  • Cabinet Office to release preliminary gross domestic product data for October-December.
  • Otsu District Court to hand down ruling over fatal accident in which car rammed into toddlers and killed two of them in Shiga Prefecture in May.
  • Prosecutors to demand punishment for Satoshi Uematsu, charged with murdering 19 residents and injuring 26 others at a care home for the mentally disabled in 2016, during a hearing at the Yokohama District Court.

Tuesday

  • Nissan Motor Co. to hold extraordinary shareholders meeting to gain approval for the new management headed by President Makoto Uchida.
  • Results of second phase of Tokyo Paralympics ticket lottery for Japan residents to be announced.

Wednesday

  • Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for January.
  • Cabinet Office to release machinery orders for December.
  • Japan Tourism Agency to release estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in January.
  • Osaka District Court to hand down ruling on Yasunori Kagoike and his wife, Junko, over fraud involving public subsidies for their schools.

Thursday

  • No major events.

Friday

  • Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release nationwide consumer price index for January.
  • Chiba District Court to hold first hearing in trial of Yuichiro Kurihara on abuse of 10-year-old daughter resulting in her death in January 2019.

Saturday

  • Takeshima Day ceremony to be held in Shimane Prefecture.

Sunday

  • Emperor Naruhito’s 60th birthday.
