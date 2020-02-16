The week ahead for Feb. 17 to Feb. 23

Cabinet Office to release preliminary gross domestic product data for October-December.
Otsu District Court to hand down ruling over fatal accident in which car rammed into toddlers and killed two of them in Shiga Prefecture in May.
Prosecutors to demand punishment for Satoshi Uematsu, charged with murdering 19 residents and injuring 26 others at a care home for the mentally disabled in 2016, during a hearing at the Yokohama District Court.
Tuesday
Nissan Motor Co. to hold extraordinary shareholders meeting to gain approval for the new management headed by President Makoto Uchida.
Results of second phase of Tokyo Paralympics ticket lottery for Japan residents to be announced.
Wednesday
Finance Ministry to release customs-cleared trade statistics for January.
Cabinet Office to release machinery orders for December.
Japan Tourism Agency to release estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in January.
Osaka District Court to hand down ruling on Yasunori Kagoike and his wife, Junko, over fraud involving public subsidies for their schools.
Thursday
No major events.
Friday
Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release nationwide consumer price index for January.
Chiba District Court to hold first hearing in trial of Yuichiro Kurihara on abuse of 10-year-old daughter resulting in her death in January 2019.
Saturday
Takeshima Day ceremony to be held in Shimane Prefecture.