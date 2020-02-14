Honda to postpone restart of Wuhan factories by a week over virus

Honda Motor Co. said Friday it will postpone the restart of its plants in Wuhan, the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak, by a week at the request of local authorities.

Honda will push back the resumption of production to Feb. 24 or later after the government of Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan, said Thursday it will extend the suspension of business activity through Feb. 20.

The automaker has three plants producing four-wheeled vehicles in Wuhan with a total annual capacity of 600,000 units. Honda-branded motorcycles are also built in China.

Honda said, however, there is no plan to change the restart schedule of its other factories producing four-wheeled vehicles in China, with plants in Guangzhou set to resume operations as early as Monday.