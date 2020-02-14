Workers assemble cars at Honda Motor Co.'s plant in virus-hit Wuhan, China, in April last year. | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Honda to postpone restart of Wuhan factories by a week over virus

Kyodo

Honda Motor Co. said Friday it will postpone the restart of its plants in Wuhan, the epicenter of China’s coronavirus outbreak, by a week at the request of local authorities.

Honda will push back the resumption of production to Feb. 24 or later after the government of Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan, said Thursday it will extend the suspension of business activity through Feb. 20.

The automaker has three plants producing four-wheeled vehicles in Wuhan with a total annual capacity of 600,000 units. Honda-branded motorcycles are also built in China.

Honda said, however, there is no plan to change the restart schedule of its other factories producing four-wheeled vehicles in China, with plants in Guangzhou set to resume operations as early as Monday.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Workers assemble cars at Honda Motor Co.'s plant in virus-hit Wuhan, China, in April last year. | KYODO

, , , ,