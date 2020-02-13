Police crackdown nets over 15,000 tailgating violations across Japan in 2019

Police saw a total of 15,065 ticket violations for tailgating last year across the country, up 15.7 percent from the previous year, as they increased efforts to tackle dangerous driving practices, police data showed Thursday.

Dangerous driving involving tailgating or sudden braking, among other hazardous behaviors, has become a social issue in the country after a couple died and their two daughters were injured on the Tomei Expressway in a high-profile road-rage case in 2017.

In the fatal accident, the family’s vehicle was hit from behind by a truck after it was forced to stop in the passing lane by an enraged driver.

Of all tailgating cases, 13,787, or more than 90 percent, occurred on expressways, according to the National Police Agency.

The agency is planning to submit to the current session of the Diet a bill to revise the road traffic law to impose harsher penalties on reckless drivers, such as immediately revoking their driver’s license after one confirmed offense and introducing a prison term for malicious offenders.

The current road traffic law allows authorities to suspend individual licenses for up to 180 days if they are considered a danger to the public. In 2019, police suspended licenses in 52 cases, up 10 from the previous year.