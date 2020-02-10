Japan may test all Diamond Princess passengers for coronavirus

The government is considering to conduct testing for a new coronavirus on all crew and passengers on board a cruise ship quarantined in Yokohama, health minister Katsunobu Kato said Monday.

They will be allowed to disembark the Diamond Princess only after all test results become available, Kato said.

“We have to respond to the worries and concerns of the public,” he added.

The health ministry said Sunday that six more people on the cruise ship have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of those infected on board to 70.

The five crew members and one passenger — four Filipinos, one American and one Ukrainian in their 20 to 70s — have no serious symptoms, the ministry said.

The ministry said it has tested 336 potentially infected people from around 3,700 passengers and crew on the vessel.

The government is also working on a request to get medication to those on board who are suffering from chronic conditions, Kato said on a TV program Sunday.

The overall number of infected in Japan now stands at 96, including 10 people who evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is at the center of the outbreak, on government-chartered flights. Another 16 includes tourists and a tour bus driver.