Japan launches optical spy satellite to keep eye on North Korea

Japan on Sunday put a new spy satellite into orbit that is expected to help the government capture images of North Korean missile sites.

The spy satellite was carried by an H-IIA rocket launched at 10:34 a.m. from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. The satellite entered orbit about 20 minutes later.

The satellite, which cost ¥ 34.3 billion to develop, is equipped with a super-telephoto digital camera.

The launch, which cost ¥11 billion, was previously set for Jan. 28 but was delayed by a leaky nitrogen pipe.

The spy satellite will take over from one of seven other reconnaissance satellites believed to be monitoring North Korean missile and other developments.

The government currently operates five radar and two optical satellites, and aims to use a total of 10 in the future.

The successful launch, the 35th in a row, raised the H-IIA’s success rate to 97.5 percent.

If the H-IIB variant is included, it was the 45th successful launch in a row.

“We will maximize the use of the satellite and make our best to ensure the security and crisis management of our country,” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in a statement.