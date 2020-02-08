Diamond Princess infection toll climbs to 64

Another three people on the quarantined cruise liner in Yokohama have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing total confirmed cases from the ship to 64, the health ministry said Saturday.

The health minister on Friday said 41 people aboard the Diamond Princess had tested positive in addition to 20 previously identified cases, with those infected being moved to hospitals on land.

The liner was placed under a two-week quarantine upon arriving at Yokohama on Feb. 3.

Amid an epidemic that has already killed more than 700 in mainland China, the health ministry said Saturday that some 279 of the 3,700 people who were aboard the ship when it arrived had been tested for the virus.

More than 34,000 infections have now been reported in mainland China in an outbreak that originated in Wuhan, Hubei province.