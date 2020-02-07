Dollar hovers around ¥109.90 in Tokyo ahead of U.S. jobs report

The dollar moved slightly around ¥109.90 in Tokyo trading Friday as investors waited for the U.S. government’s employment report.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.92-93, up slightly from ¥109.90-91 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0966-0966, down from $1.1003-1003, and at ¥120.56-56, down from ¥120.93-93.

The dollar fell to around ¥109.80 in the morning, following media reports on the confirmation that more carriers of the new coronavirus were found on the cruise ship quarantined at Yokohama port, traders said.

But the greenback was bought back against the yen and lost momentum later.

Active trading was held in check ahead of the release later in the day of the U.S. Labor Department’s jobs report for January, with growth in nonfarm payrolls, in particular, attracting investor attention, traders said.