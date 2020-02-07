Japan carmakers brace for supply and demand nightmares due to coronavirus

The novel coronavirus is clouding the business outlook for Japanese carmakers, as it poses a threat to cripple their supply chains in the country known as a global manufacturing powerhouse.

While automakers have been pressed to assess how the outbreak of the pneumonia-causing virus will affect their production and sales, one thing is apparently clear — they will face some significant impacts if the situation continues to drag on.

“To be honest, it’s impossible to manufacture cars without China,” said Toshiaki Okada, chief financial officer at Subaru Corp. during a news conference Wednesday.

Subaru itself does not have production bases in China but its tier-one parts suppliers run factories there, the firm said.

Okada did not disclose the specific numbers but Subaru uses “quite a lot” of parts from China to assemble cars at its plants in Japan and the United States.

He added that some suppliers have reported that they may not be able to provide their products on time due to the idling of their Chinese factories.

Some Chinese provinces and municipalities have reportedly told local businesses not to resume operations before Feb. 10 in light of the outbreak.

“Our plants won’t be forced to halt operation (due to the lack of parts) for a foreseeable future. But if (the coronavirus) continues to freeze the business activities in China, the impact will be unavoidable,” said Okada.

“We just don’t know yet when that will happen.”

The nightmare of having to idle assembly plants outside of China has already been materialized earlier this week for South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co., which announced plans to stop assembly lines in South Korea since its Chinese supply chain has been crippled, according to media reports.

Many Japanese parts makers are running production bases in China, so it will take some time for carmakers to grasp how their supply chains have been and will be affected, said Arifumi Yoshida, an auto analyst at Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.

It’s probably difficult to procure replacing parts in the short term, but the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 prompted Japanese carmakers to diversify supply chains to avoid heavily relying on a single region, said Yoshida, adding that production will likely be normalized in a midterm.

Among the Japanese automakers, Yoshida said Honda Motor Co. is likely to take the biggest hit given that the Tokyo-based firm has a plant in Wuhan while it also relies on parts made in China.

Yoshida estimates that if the operation at Honda’s plants in Wuhan and another in Guangzhou are suspended for one month, it would slash its net profit by ¥40 billion.

On top of the production issue, it’s critical to watch the impact on consumption, Yoshida said.

“People wouldn’t think about buying cars when their mobility is restricted, ” said Yoshida.

During a news conference Wednesday, Mazda Motor Corp. Executive Officer Ryuichi Umeshita asserted “there will be an impact (on our sales in China) after the Lunar New Year holiday is over.”

The Hiroshima-based automaker will stop their factory output in China through Feb. 9.

With regard to the inventory of auto parts in China, Managing Executive Officer Tetsuya Fujimoto said that the company has “safe levels of stocks for now, but the prolonged suspension would certainly have a negative impact on our car production.”

“If the supply of parts from China halted, for example, we would face the need to consider whether another region can substitute,” Fujimoto added.

Also, Japan’s biggest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp., is still gauging how the situation will unfold.

“We are so sorry that we are still unable to assess what impact the virus spread will have on our profits and business,” Masayoshi Shirayanagi, a Toyota operating officer, told reporters Thursday when the firm announced its April-September earnings.

Toyota said Friday that it has extended the halting of its four car assembly plants in China until Feb.17.

Toyota raised its full-year consolidated earnings forecast, expecting a 1.3 percent increase to ¥2.5 trillion in its operating profit than initially projected, thanks to weaker yen and other factors, such as cost reduction efforts. But this estimate “does not take into account the potential fallout from the coronavirus,” said Shirayanagi.