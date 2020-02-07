The Japan Times joins U.N. Sustainable Development Goals Media Compact

The Japan Times Ltd. announced Friday that it has signed an agreement with the U.N. Secretariat to become a member of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals Media Compact.

By joining this distinguished alliance, The Japan Times will scale up engagement, help galvanize further action and hold governments to account so that the 17 globally applicable SDGs can be achieved by 2030.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, adopted by leaders of more than 150 countries at a United Nations summit in September 2015, was crafted based on the principle of “leaving no child behind,” and includes the targets that address the most urgent challenges of our generation, such as “no poverty,” “zero hunger,” “good health and well-being” and “quality education.”

The Japan Times said it is committed to leveraging its resources and providing meaningful coverage to promote an active dialogue among the stakeholders and address the global challenges, including those related to climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice.

Launched by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in September 2018, the SDG Media Compact currently includes more than 80 members from around the world.