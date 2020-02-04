Sapporo Snow Festival opens amid coronavirus fears and unusually warm winter

Sapporo’s annual snow festival began in the northern city on Tuesday, amid fears over the outbreak of the coronavirus from China and soaring costs involved in transporting snow to the site amid an unusually warm winter.

The number of visitors to the winter event in the Hokkaido capital through Feb. 11 looks unlikely to break last year’s record 2.74 million after China’s ban on group travel due to the virus outbreak led to a mass cancellation of hotel bookings.

Unusually low snowfall since the end of last year has added to the headaches, with organizers having to go further than previous years to procure the snow needed to create giant snow and ice carvings that form the centerpieces for the festival. A total of some 200 sculptures of various sizes are on display at three venues.

With up to 120 large trucks deployed daily to deliver snow — twice as many as usual — transportation costs could exceed the ¥46 million ($423,000), allocated in fiscal 2019 through March.

“Japanese tourists are also avoiding crowds this year over fears of getting infected,” an organizing committee member said regarding the impact of the virus outbreak.

Antiseptic dispensers have been placed at the venues, while announcements in Japanese, English and Chinese called on visitors to wear masks among other measures to prevent infection.

The Sapporo education board said many of the city’s elementary schools had decided not to visit the festival this year.

Among the sculptures on display were some themed on Upopoy, the National Ainu Museum and Park slated to open in April in the Hokkaido town of Shiraoi, as well as myths from the indigenous Ainu ethnic minority group.

At the Tsudome site, one of the festival’s three venues, a 70-meter-long snow slide was on display — 30 meters shorter than usual due to a lack of snow.