Chinese tourists wear masks in Tokyo on Jan. 26 amid the spread of pneumonia caused by a new coronavirus from the central Chinese city of Wuhan. | KYODO

At least 400,000 Chinese travelers expected to cancel trips to Japan by end of March

JIJI

The number of Chinese visitors canceling trips to Japan is expected to reach 400,000 by the end of March due to the coronavirus outbreak, industry data has shown.

The forecast, provided Monday by the Japan Association of Travel Agents, was based on the number of “letters of guarantee,” which are needed to obtain tourist visas for Japan.

The actual number of cancellations is likely to rise even further as the estimate does not include business travelers.

When Chinese group tour participants visit Japan, Japanese travel agencies become their guarantors and create letters of guarantee.

Letters of guarantee were prepared for some 400,000 Chinese people planning to participate in tours to Japan between Jan. 27, when the Chinese government started banning overseas group tours, and the end of March.

If the ban continues until the end of next month, almost all of their travel reservations during the period will be canceled.

The number does not include business travelers or those who did not apply for letters of guarantee despite plans to visit Japan.

In February to March last year, 1.4 million Chinese nationals visited Japan. Given this, the estimated number of 400,000 may only be a fraction of the upcoming cancellations.

