ANA to open lounge designed by Kengo Kuma at Narita Airport

All Nippon Airways Co. will open a new lounge in Terminal 1 of Narita Airport on March 29, the third for the Japanese airline at the country’s major air travel hub east of Tokyo.

The airline said the lounge, which will be located in the north wing of the terminal, will be wheelchair accessible and provide a place to relax for passengers departing from gates 21 to 25.

Featuring a wood-themed interior and bright spaces, its design was supervised by Kengo Kuma, an architect of the new National Stadium in Tokyo, the main venue for this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The award-winning architect also oversaw the renovation of ANA lounges at Chitose, Itami, Fukuoka and Naha airports.

The design is based on the Japanese philosophy of treasuring every encounter as if it were a “once-in-a-lifetime experience,” ANA said.

“Ensuring that … passengers can easily access one of ANA’s lounges, no matter where they are located in the airport, exemplifies ANA’s commitment to Japanese hospitality and passenger convenience,” the airline’s executive vice president Hideki Kunugi said in a statement.

The new lounge will offer shower rooms in addition to a range of food and beverage options, including a Japanese ramen noodle bar.