Japan's Abe vows to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that Japan would adopt necessary measures without hesitation to protect its citizens from the new coronavirus outbreak that originated in China.

Abe, speaking in the Diet, said Japan had already started developing rapid diagnostic test kits for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Group of Seven key industrialized nations will aim to take common measures against the outbreak, according to German news agency dpa and other media organizations.

Berlin and Washington have agreed that related ministers from the G7 countries — Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States — will hold telephone talks on the virus outbreak, German Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin on Sunday.

The agreement was made during Saturday’s phone talks between Spahn and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar of the United States, the chair country of this year’s G7 summit. Spahn said taking countermeasures by a single nation is pointless, according to the reports.

The Japanese government plans to send another charter flight to evacuate Japanese nationals from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of a new coronavirus outbreak, in the middle of the week or soon after, the Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The fourth government-chartered aircraft to travel to Wuhan will collect some 140 people that remain in the city and nearby areas who wish to return to Japan.

The Japanese Embassy in China notified them of the plan by email on Saturday, adding that the government is asking Beijing to allow their spouses with Chinese citizenship to travel on the flight.

More than 560 Japanese have returned since Wednesday, when the first evacuation flight arrived in Tokyo, as the outbreak of the deadly virus continues to spread across China and to other countries.

The total number of people infected with the virus in Japan has risen to 20, with some of the returnees testing positive for the pneumonia-causing virus.